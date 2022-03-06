South Coast Trains impacted by landslip

news, latest-news,

The South Coast Train line continues to be impacted by the weather. No trains are running on the South Coast Line between Kiama and Wollongong due to a landslip at Minnamurra. READ ALSO: The announcement from NSW Tansport Centre said that limited buses were replacing these services. Passengers are urged to consider alternative transport, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates. For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/8dd87346-c911-41a0-a8a4-cd8979cfdb3e.jpg/r2_51_1021_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg