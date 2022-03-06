Update: Missing Nowra man has been located safe and well

news, latest-news,

UPDATE 4pm: A man missing from Nowra has been located safe and well. The 84-year-old man was reported missing about 3pm on Saturday March 5, when he could not be contacted. Officers from South Coast Police District commenced an investigation into his whereabouts, due to concerns for his welfare. Following inquiries and an appeal for information, about 10am today (March 6), the man was located near Ben's Walk at Nowra Showground safe and well. Police thank the public and media for their assistance. EARLIER: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Nowra. Joseph Savoca, aged 84, was reported missing about 3pm March 5 when he could not be contacted. Officers from Nowra Police Station have been told Mr Savoca last had contact with his family when they spoke to him about 6pm on March 4. Police have commenced an investigation into his whereabouts, due to concerns for his welfare as he has a number of medical conditions. READ MORE: Mr Savoca is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 160cm tall with a thin build, and grey hair. At the time he was wearing navy jeans, a navy bomber jacket and black shoes. Anyone with information regarding Mr Savocas whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. **PLEASE NOTE: An image of Mr Savoca is available on NSW Police Force social media pages**

