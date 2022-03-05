news, latest-news,

Another day, another closed road. Shoalhaven City Council has now confirmed the closure of Kangaroo Valley Road between Bundewallah Road, Berry. Moss Vale Road is also closed effective immediately due to safety concerns. Traffic control is currently present at the roads stated above and will only currently grant access to emergency vehicles and residents of Kangaroo Valley Road. Motorists travelling in the direction of Kangaroo Valley should expect delays and look for alternative routes via Jamberoo, Robertson and Fitzroy Fall. With weather potentially severe in the coming days it is advised to avoid any unnecessary travel to the area and to drive to the conditions. For further road closures visit the council's Road Closures website. For emergency assistance due to flash flooding and storm damage, call NSW SES on 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies including rescue, call 000 As the council states, "Do not drive, ride or walk through floodwater, if it is flooded, forget it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/f21f186c-d578-4c62-8e2e-764a9f62ef03.jpg/r11_86_930_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg