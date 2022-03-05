news, latest-news,

Here's what you need to know in regards to the weather. Saturday afternoon and evening will see a possible chance of a thunderstorm, with heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds. The current chance of rain according to the Bureau of Meteorology is 95%. A weakening trough lies along central and northern parts of the east coast, while a cold front moving across the southeast tonight will leave a trough near the coast for the coming days. A low pressure system is anticipated to develop within this trough which could form an East Coast Low on Monday night or Tuesday. It is looking like the South Coast can expect another period of widespread rain, the severity of which is unknown for the moment. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 15 and 18, while the daytime temperatures will fluctuate between 18 and 22. The weather is unpredictable at the moment, so stay prepared and keep updated. Dangerous surf conditions continue throughout the South Coast and coastal activities such as surfing, rock fishing and swimming are not advised. Visit http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/south.shtml for updates as they come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/b6b1d41c-f2a6-4f4e-ab36-480458373827.jpg/r86_86_1962_1146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg