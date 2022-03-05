Road closure around Kangaroo Valley

news, latest-news,

Motorists have been advised to a take note of road closures leading into the Kangaroo Valley over the weekend. Both Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain, and Kangaroo Valley Road are currently closed to all traffic outside of local residents. READ MORE: The noted preferred route into and out of Kangaroo Valley will be through Fitzroy Falls via Moss Vale Road, Barrengarry Mountain, until the other routes are fit for travel again. Be advised that there will be traffic control present on Moss Vale Road near Myra Vale Road to ensure motorists are made aware there is no access beyond Kangaroo Valley. Moss Vale Road remains closed at Cambewarra Mountain as a result of heavy rainfall causing landslips and fallen trees on the bends east of Cambewarra Lookout Road. Local residents will be able to access their properties by showing proof of their address at traffic checkpoints. Residents who's properties lie east of Cambewarra Lookout Road will be able to access their property via Moss Vale Road from the east. Residents of properties that lie west of Cambewarra Lookout Road can access their property via Moss Vale Road from the west or via Kangaroo Valley Road. The clean up has begun by Transport NSW to make the road again safe for the public, with the full clean-up projected to take two to three days permitting the weather allowing so. Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain will remain closed until the work is completed. Kangaroo Valley Road will be closed for repairs over the weekend, however residents, workers and business suppliers will be able to access this route. For the latest traffic updates you can visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/c4045053-30fc-41b1-9a6f-bf206b108257.jpg/r0_123_817_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg