The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has cancelled its severe weather warnings for the Shoalhaven. The region is still not in the clear of rainfall however with a projected 50-100mm forecast over the next four days. Saturday and Sunday both have a 90% chance of rain, with light winds becoming north to northeasterly at speeds of 15 to 20 km/h in the morning and then backing off as we enter the afternoon. Large and powerful surf conditions continue to rock the Shoalhaven, with activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing strongly discouraged. Beach water quality is likely to be poor at all locations. Avoid swimming if there are any signs of pollution or discoloured water. Particular locations of concern are Crookhaven Lighthouse, in the North, and Bull Hole Lookout in the South. In good news, water levels at all council managed lake and river entrance openings are below emergency trigger levels. Shoalhaven Heads Entrance and Lake Tambourie were mechanically opened to reduce the risk of flooding. Motorists should still be advised to never drive through flood water and for any assistance due to flash flooding and storm damage, call NSW SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies call 000. WHAT TO DO NOW? Visit BOM to continue to monitor the situation - http://www.bom.gov.au/

