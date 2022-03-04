news, latest-news,

Ulladulla saw tennis players come from around Australia to play in their recent tournament which is being described as their best yet. With the torrential downpour that has gripped Australia in the recent week, Mary Lou Barclay and the Ulladulla Tennis Association feel luckier than ever to have had three days of perfect weather for their Ulladulla Summer Games. The Summer Games have been running since 1999 and this year saw 230 players, the largest number the tournament has ever seen, participate in the weekends events. "The weekend was more than what we could have hoped for," said Tournament Director Ms Barclay. The age range was quite incredible over the weekend with the youngest player being 30 and the oldest being 90-year-old local Ron Lewis. Mr Lewis showed incredible agility for his age, playing both the singles and men's doubles events which is a feat of which he should be proud. All 12 courts at Ulladulla were full for the singles events with 44 men and 12 women participating. It saw a number of close games with the majority of wins only coming by one game, showcasing the competitive and skilled pool of talent. "The one thing that is just outstanding is the standard of tennis of the younger people (30-55) coming through is just phenomenal," Ms Barclay said. "Over the last couple of years it just keeps getting better and better." The same strong skill level was observed in the ladies, mens and mixed doubles, with a number of equally fought matches that could have gone in any direction. The event saw a number of regulars as well as new faces take home the winners and runner up prizes, with local Graeme Hissey notching up his first win. The competition is carefully structured to ensure all the days matchups make sense age-wise, with most players going up against their peers. Ms Barclay worked meticulously up until the event to ensure everything would run smoothly and fairly. Ms Barclay states the events monumental success was a result of the strong local tennis community as well as the reputation the club has gained through word of mouth. The tournament has become such a popular annual event that there is now a waitlist for competitors. "We don't even have a lot of local players in our comp anymore, because so many people want to come and play, people are coming from all over the place," Ms Barclay said. The last two years have been difficult to navigate with COVID-19 cancelling a number of tournaments. "With people being in lockdown for so long, everyone is keen to get back on the court." There were a number of great prizes on the weekend, including; The event was a great social event for many who have known each other through numerous competitions and world events. "Everyone was so respectful, everyone got along and there was never a murmur about the officiating, questioned a call and no one complained. Everyone was just out there having fun," Ms Barclay said. The future looks strong for this annual competition and the Ulladulla Tennis Association in general with such a a strong community backing behind them.

