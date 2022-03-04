Shoalhaven records 119 new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 9466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday with 792 of those residents of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. The majority are Wollongong residents with 499 testing positive to the virus overnight, followed by 140 in Shellharbour, 119 in Shoalhaven and 34 in Kiama. The local health district's case numbers have dropped from 1091 cases recorded on Thursday. NSW recorded two deaths on Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic stands at 1928. There are 1000 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 42 in intensive care units with 18 of them requiring ventilation. According to NSW Health, less than half (47.6) of children aged 5-11 have received a COVID vaccine. Shoalhaven and Shellharbour are well below this rate with just under 39 per cent of kids having received a COVID-19 vaccine. In the Wollongong LGA, 47.9 per cent of kids have received a jab with Kiama above the state average, with 51 per cent of young children vaccinated. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/d59f503b-ef41-4ddb-9fba-c9e018241f03.jpg/r0_412_4032_2690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg