Heavy rain equals fun for some

Some have embraced the this week's rain with trips outdoors and jumps in puddles of all shapes and sizes. Where it was safe, there were plenty of puddles to splash in, some muddier than others. Moss Vale local Andrew Compton made sure he captured the moment his dogs Jess and Koda splashed and frolicked in excessive rainwater on March 1. Children in the Highlands also took it upon themselves to have an outdoor adventure on yesterday (March 2) in Bundanoon. Read more: Residents discovered they had some visitors seeking shelter from the rain and also saying hello. Others saw animals doing their best to keep away from excessive floodwaters, like these seagulls below in Sanctuary Point. This story originally appeared on the Southern Highland News.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/b2bbee62-a81d-4e66-baeb-1da704877aae.jpeg/r0_201_828_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg