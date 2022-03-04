newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Just as the COVID numbers start to lower and some of us think we may be heading back to a bit of normality, it then starts to rain, and rain, and rain and rain. With this amount of rain unfortunately comes with a number of road blocks and closures. These decisions come from a joint assessment from the NSW Police Emergency Operations Centre in conjunction with Transport for NSW, and are made for the safety of the community. These types of actions may throw in a massive spanner into peoples' commutes to work and other locations. Read more: It is amazing how often we have to say this but, Do Not Drive Through Flood Waters. Even if you may have taken that road a thousand times, the flood waters may have damaged the roadway. People are often surprised on occasions when flood waters subside just how much of a road can be washed away, if not completely. A senior police officer may authorise another police officer to exercise any or all of the vehicle roadblock powers in respect of any specified vehicle (or class of vehicles) on a road, road related area or other public place or school, if the senior police officer suspects on reasonable grounds that circumstances exist on or in the vicinity of that road, road related area, place or school that are likely to give rise to a serious risk to public safety and the exercise of the powers may lessen the risk. So, please, do not put yourself or other people at risk. Stay out of the flood waters. Listen to the advice regarding evacuations. Even the cattle seem to be getting the message and grouping together away from the rising waters. They must be to keep each "udder" dry. Remember that you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive. As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Don't forget. Cops are tops. Read more: Crime/Court Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/39689c19-92a5-4b97-a165-a2699c805166_rotated_270.JPG/r0_718_2304_2020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg