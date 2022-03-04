What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

news, latest-news, what's on, things to do, Shoalhaven, events

Milton Show Pavilions Check out the produce, craft, flowers, and more Don't let this wet weather get you down! While Milton Show won't hold any outdoor events this weekend, the Pavilions remain open for your enjoyment. Local produce, flowers, baked goods, craft, and much more will be on display inside. Check it out (and escape the rain) on Friday and Saturday, March 4 to 5. Doors are open 10am to 5pm. Celebration of Youth Art Get in before it's gone Our kids have greater insight than we give them credit for. Through their art, it shows. Young locals are sharing their works with the community at the Celebration of Youth Art Shoalhaven, currently on show at The Art Hub Nowra. They're only up for a few more days, so get in quick to see them before 2pm Saturday, March 5. New Horizons HSC Art Showcase New Horizons is an exhibition showcasing 2020 HSC Visual art from across the Shoalhaven. It presents exciting, innovative and high-quality art in diverse mediums. Students from Nowra, Bomaderry, Vincentia, Kiama and Ulladulla schools have produced works for New Horizons. See the works from our next generation of artists at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery on March 5, 10am to 2pm. Art Trail Meet the local creatives Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on 5 March, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey. Culburra Beach Markets Shop local, shop coastal On the first Sunday of each month, the Culburra Beach Markets are held to share and promote local food, local producers, crafts, plants, clothing, hand made goodies, locally made home wares plus so much more. Come along and enjoy their coastal friendly markets, have a chat with a local stall holder or grab some tasty brunch, or lunch from the local food vendors or visit the many cafes and coffee houses across town. Stalls are open 8am to 2pm this Sunday, 6 March. Prenatal Yoga For the mums-to-be If you're an expectant mother, Mamatoto Retreat at Milton has the Yoga class for you. Improve your own wellbeing, while connecting with fellow local mums-to-be. Join the group at 11am on Monday, 7 March. For more, visit Mamatoto Retreat. Cabaret Spectacular Experience a fabulous series The Deadly South are putting on a brand new show each week. The kicker? Each one is built around an exciting theme. Join the cabaret for an evening of music, poetry, visual art forms, acrobatics, and who knows what else!? Local artists are challenging themselves to try something new, or put an interesting spin on a classic. The next show is Thursday March 10, 7pm at Seeking Serendipity Bar and Kitchen. Book your tickets online. Travelling Film Festival Best in film comes to Ulladulla The Travelling Film Festival returns to Arcadia Twin Cinemas from March 11 to 13, with plenty of the best in world cinema including festival favourites, award-winning selections and the 2022 Academy nominees. Opening the festival with Here Out West, stories from eight talented Western Sydney writers intertwine poignantly through themes of family and place in a groundbreaking film that reframes the Australian experience. Other award-winning films include the heartwarming French film Petite Manan; 2022 Academy nominee for Best Actress (Penélope Cruz) and Original Score Parallel Mothers; and many more. Book your tickets at Travelling Film Festival. Luxury Adventure Canoes, Cool Climate Wines, and Canapes Get off the grid in style in Kangaroo Valley. Nowhere else in Australia are can you paddle through a sunken forest, observe the native wildlife that inhabits these gums, sip champagne, on a freshwater lake, in custom-built canoes. Add in delicious local canapés, sampling cool climate wines, as well as their expert, qualified guides, and you have the most compelling way to experience this magical waterway, imaginable. Try this must do wildlife experience on Saturday, March 12. Book your spot with Experience Nature. Music Festival Meet Me In The South Coast Meet Me in The South Coast is the collision of five events (four community journeys and one festival) that run simultaneously on the same day and aim to support South Coast communities in the wake of the 2019 bushfires. Located in Mollymook, the festival will include live music, local markets and celebrate the resilience and re-birth of the area, and have a strong focus on supporting local. Be there on Sunday, March 13. Buy your tickets at Meet Me In The South Coast. Try AFL Welcome to AFL Day, Bomaderry Some light in the current wet conditions for AFL fans in the upcoming weeks. Bomaderry Football Club is hosting a 'Welcome to AFL day' for NSW Women's week. Local women are invited to come along, meet likeminded people, and form friendships through sport. Run along to Nowra Showground at 10am on Sunday, March 13. Book your spot via Bomaderry Tigers. Coming Up Junior Beach Volleyball Championships Volleyball NSW is excited to announce NSW Junior Beach Volleyball Tour Championships will take place in Mollymook. This year, the NSW BVT will run three days of exciting competition. In addition, there will free beach volleyball activities for everyone to have a go at this quintessential summer sport during the carnival. Check it out on March 18 to 20 at Mollymook Beach. Coming Up Berry Motorfair Family-friendly car show, Berry Motorfair returns to regional paradise on Sunday, March 20, bigger than ever. The fair is a comprehensive community exhibition of over 100 classic, collectible and cool cars, whereby friends, families, and car enthusiasts can peruse the likes of Porsche's, Ferrari's, McLaren's, muscle cars, and more. There's plenty more to experience, including food trucks, bars, live entertainment, market stalls, and raffle prizes. The event is also fundraising for Lifeline, and has set an ambitious target of raising $100,000. Book your tickets at Berry Motorfair.

