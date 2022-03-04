news, latest-news,

News that had been expected all week has been confirmed this morning. The Shoalhaven District Cricket Association (SDCA) has officially called off all seniors and juniors matches for this weekend. This is disappointing news for all players and spectators as pivotal games were set for the upcoming weekend. SDCA President Shane Isherwood said it had been a tough week for many people in the community. The association had to make some tough calls. "It was very hard, we had phone calls all week about what to do, but there was no sun in sight," he said. Mr Isherwood said the hardest part of the cancellation was the fact that junior teams were supposed to have their last round tomorrow. The loss of the final round means that teams who were on the periphery of the semi-finals have now lost their final chance at making it, with the standings staying fixed form this point forward. "It got to the point where we knew it wasn't going to get played, all the fields were waterlogged," he said. "I went and looked at the grounds they were playing at and I knew there was no way they were getting on those fields." The association has faced many challenges this year with COVID-19 already forcing the club to start late. There has been a significant amount of missed games this year as a result of the many washouts. The junior side have only managed to play eight out of 15 game this season. This has brought up another issue for the club as they start to organise this season's awards. "We've been having debates over who should win the major awards, because in some cases the stats aren't really showing anything because they haven't played enough cricket," Isherwood said . "In the girls, there's been nowhere near 200 runs that have been hit and nowhere near 10 wickets because they just haven't had the chances." "You miss a couple of games because of wash out and you suddenly go from 14 games to five or six." In the coming weeks everything is currently up in the air for the various clubs as they enter the most pivotal points of their teams seasons. "Next weekend's games will be hard, I don't know if there's enough time to prepare the pitches," Isherwood said. SDCA's current focus is trying to do everything they can to ensure the juniors will be able to have their finals. "At the moment we are trying to allocate grounds for the junior's grand finals and hoping that the weather will ease up enough for us to get some cricket on next weekend," the association president said. To stay up to date with all information relating to SDCA cricket you can visit their website http://shoalhavendistrictca.nsw.cricket.com.au/

