newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Some light in the current wet conditions for AFL fans in the upcoming weeks. Bomaderry Football Club (BFC) will be hosting a 'Welcome to AFL day' for NSW Women's week on March 13. READ MORE: "The BFC is excited to introduce AFL to more girls and women in the Shoalhaven," publicity officer Roslyn Phillips said. Ms Phillips encourages women to come out a give the sport a go. "The benefits are not only gains in physical fitness but a real sense of community...sport in general can play a huge part in improving the self esteem and confidence in women," she said. The day will give people the opportunity to come and meet likeminded people and form friendships through the sport. "Lifelong friendships are also formed in sporting teams and this is definitely the case for the girls and women of the Bomaderry Football Club," said Ms Phillips. The BFC Welcome to AFL Day is supported by the NSW Government grant for Women's Week 2022. The day will commence with coaching clinics for each age group, starting with clinics for girls as young as five all the way through to older women. Legendary basketball coach and hall of fame inductee Carrie Graf will be a guest speaker on the day after the clinic. Lunch will be provided on the day as well as free face painting and giveaways.. "We encourage all women and girls to come along and have a kick in a fun and encouraging environment," Ms Phillips said. "There is no expectations and no level of skill required to join in, just a willingness to give it a go." The BFC hope to create an environment where everyone feels empowered to take part. "AFL is for all ages, body types and fitness levels...The BFC is an environment without prejudice or discrimination," Ms Phillips said. The event will take place at Nowra Showground on March 13 from 10am to 1pm. Bookings will be essential for catering purposes. You can scan the QR code on the flyer or go to their page on Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/1a787e05-713a-42bc-aa0b-4e901977080f_rotated_270.jpg/r0_89_960_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg