Kiama Municipal Council has warned local residents to stay of the beach in coming days with the threat of weather becoming increasingly worse. Local lifeguards have made it clear to the local community that the current conditions of the ocean are incredibly dangerous and should be avoided for the next two days at the least. READ MORE: Council has already begun closing beaches and rock pools due to dangerous surf conditions and reported poor quality water. With a large amount of run-off from drains entering the open oceans in large quantities, it would be recommended that you avoid contact as best you can. It is also being advised that locals steer clear of the actual beaches in general and overall low-lying coastal areas during this time. The NSW Department of Environment is predicting serious erosion may be present along the South Coast as a result of waves that are expected to reach six metres in height. Residents should take care in the general area as well. There is a lot of water over the road and on the road edges all across the municipality, motorists need to take caution on roads around the area especially in low-lying areas. Stay tuned to the SouthCoastRegister for updates.

