With the ongoing weather emergency in the Shoalhaven, and flood warnings for the Shoalhaven River, the Comerong Island Ferry, has been temporarily closed. Shoalhaven City Council said the vehicular ferry, connecting Lower Numbaa to Comerong Island across Berrys Canal, has been temporarily closed to non-residents. It is understood island residents will still have access. Read more: The heavy rain the area has received has also led to the level of local dams rising. As of Wednesday morning Shoalhaven Water Dam Levels were - Bamarang Dam - 200mm below Top Water Level (TWL). Danjera Dam - 70mm above TWL, Porters Creek Dam - 75mm above TWL and Tallowa Dam (Water NSW owned) - 570mm above TWL, meaning at all three water is spilling over the dam walls. Shoalhaven Council has also issued a water quality warning for Culburra Beach residents. Residents are advised to not swim, surf, or beach fish between Crookhaven Lighthouse, in the north, and Bull Hole Lookout, in the south at Kinghorne due to the uncontrollable risk of pollution from stormwater and sewerage systems. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/b19d4df0-6a5f-4175-b779-cb914560e67c.jpg/r0_97_1140_741_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg