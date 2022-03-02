news, latest-news,

Shoalhaven City Council staff's pre-emptive mechanical intervention at the entrance of the Shoalhaven River at Shoalhaven Heads has been completed. Council staff have been working onsite at Shoalhaven Heads for most of the morning and have cut a pilot channel into the sandbar across the Shoalhaven River at Shoalhaven Heads - it's now up to mother nature. It is understood at this stage there is no flooding in and around the Shoalhaven Heads area. Read more: The works were undertaken at this time given the Flood Watch projections provided by the Bureau of Meteorology through the Flood Scenarios Outlook, a receding high tide and the forecasted hazardous surf conditions that are scheduled to occur today and tomorrow. The water level at Shoalhaven Heads was 0.98 metres AHD at 8.30am (immediately before works began), 1.08 metres AHD at 9am (approximate time that excavation of the pilot channel started) and 1.15 metres AHD at 10.30am (at the time the works were at or near completion). The water level is currently starting to fall and is remaining below the trigger of 2.0 metres AHD. In accordance with the Shoalhaven Heads Entrance Management Policy, and the forecasted rainfall, council machinery will remain onsite and on standby over the coming days. The shortest berm length was chosen, a pilot channel four metres wide and no more than one metre deep was excavated, and a plug was left in place on the river side. This is anticipated to permit the plug to overtop if the river level reaches the trigger level (2.0 metres). The standby machinery will be utilised to remove the plug if this does not occur. The system is being closely monitored by council's Flood Engineers and Coastal Engineers. People are requested to stay outside of the work area and keep away from the edges of the dug channel and eroding banks following opening as these areas are very unstable and unsafe. For emergency assistance due to flash flooding and storm damage, call NSW SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies including rescue, call 000.

