Trees have reportedly blocked traffic both ways on Wattamolla Road. The hazard has made access to Berry not possible as of right now in that direction. READ MORE: Traffic coming from Berry via Woodhill Mountain Road should be advised of the hazard, however it is relatively far up the road, past the Broughton Vale Road turnoff. Those trying to get home from the direction of Berry will be able to depending on how far they live up the mountain, however they should take care in doing so. The hazard is located a roughly number 800, Wattamolla Road. It should be advised that wait time could be prolonged in the clearing of the road, and alternate routes should be looked at for those travelling. Tannery Road which runs adjacent to David Berry Hospital is also reportedly flooded. Pay a close eye to live traffic online for any relevant updates.

