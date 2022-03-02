Mere words just can't do the Shoalhaven's Gateway Sculpture justice. You need to see it, soak it in, walk around it and touch it. Then stand back and think about all the effort, creativity and sadly the loss from the 2019/2020 Black Summer Bushfire crisis that went into its creation. This beautiful and symbolic work now stands proudly on the Ulladulla Harbour foreshore - over from the civic centre. Nowra based Dora Rgnvaldsdttir, a sculptor, arts educator and community artist, came up with the idea for this piece of art. "After the shock and destruction of the 2019/2020 bushfires I was moved to bring our community together to create a large scale commemorative public sculpture," she said The work consists of three tall steel spires in the shape of flames - they symbolise a gateway with several entrances and as Dora explains embodies the community coming together to withstand a natural disaster. "The bottom part of each spire is based on photographs of different communities and people's different experiences during fires," she said. "Above those images are panels of ceramic works and tiles commemorating the flora and fauna destroyed by the fires." The creations from the community members, under Dora's guidance, were detailed and personal. Community members made 1200 ceramic animals. Dora said the project grew beyond her expectations due to the community's enthusiasm. The participants got to use creativity as part of their healing process. It was installed on Monday and many people stopped and watched as it took shape. Dora is both deeply proud of the project and of the way the community supported her - from the start to the finish. "It is truly a detailed, yet graceful work that all involved are eager to see completed and celebrated," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/7b72bef0-9aa3-4ead-a0df-9588b1398b26.jpg/r0_105_2048_1262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg