Shoalhaven council announces James Ruprai as City Development Director

Shoalhaven City Council has announced the appointment of James Ruprai to the role of Director of City Development. Mr Ruprai brings his expertise to the Shoalhaven having departed his role as the Group Executive, Customer Engagement and Planning Services at Sunshine Coast Council in Queensland. Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley welcomed Mr Ruprai to the position, who will replace the retiring Phil Costello. "Mr Ruprai joins us with a wealth of experience in planning, compliance and environmental services at councils in Queensland and New South Wales, having previously worked for the Sydney Olympic Park Authority," said Cr Findley. "He is most pleased to relocate back to NSW and to the Shoalhaven. I look forward to working closely with James on our important current and future city development projects for our community." Read more: Under Mr Ruprai's leadership, the City Development Directorate is responsible for Development Assessments, Certification, Building Assessments and Compliance. The Directorate is also responsible for Ranger Services, Animal Management, Environmental Services (Policy, Regulation, Compliance, Weeds), Natural Areas (Waterways, Beaches, Bushland) and the Ulladulla Service Centre. Mr Ruprai holds tertiary qualifications appropriate for the position as well as an MBA. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

