news, latest-news,

At his 'second home' in Nowra's The Art Hub, Matt Dodd is fostering the talents of young artists. After discovering his own artistic talent just a few years ago, he has taken the leap to teaching local children. Now, his class is showing off their works at their very first exhibition: Celebration of Youth Art Shoalhaven. READ MORE: The show is the culmination of youth workshops at the Nowra studio. Mr Dodd taught the young students some of the techniques he uses to create abstract patterns - the same kind that adorns his works. Working with a group of receptive young people and creating art has been a joyful experience, as Mr Dodd simply put it. "It makes my heart happy," he said. The Art Hub has become both a valuable creative outlet and a place for acceptance for Mr Dodd, who lives with Down syndrome. Support worker Shannon Hokin, who attends art classes with Mr Dodd, said she was struck by the kids' enthusiasm for Matt and his lesson. "That's the biggest thing that I took [away], because it was the first time Matt had actually met the children, for them to be so accepting." she said. Mr Dodd is a special guest of Celebration of Youth Art Shoalhaven, and a selection of his works are on exhibition. The show is now open at The Art Hub Nowra, and will hold its final weekend on Friday, March 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/02b4311a-e92c-4383-a5f5-dcd175a39b27.jpg/r10_9_3987_2256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg