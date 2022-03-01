news, latest-news,

ENDEAVOUR Energy is investigating reported power outages east of Nowra. A numbree of properties off Greenwell Point Road, in the Brundee, Mayfield and Pyree areas are without power. Power went out in a number of locations around 3.10pm . Read more: Endeavor's website says the problems appears to be in an area between and including, Terara Road near Millbank Road, Millbank Road, Greenwell Point Road at Brundee and Pyree and parts of Mayfield. More than 11560 customers are affected. Endeavour says the source of the fault is being investigated by crews but customers could at this stage expect to be without power until 8.30pm. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/c6c4ce0e-843b-42d8-9e87-e182863e88e0.JPG/r28_0_973_534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg