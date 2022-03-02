news, latest-news,

2 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR This one-acre property with a charming house is situated within easy distance to both Berry and Kangaroo Valley. A picture-perfect cottage offers privacy and a peaceful bush outlook on relatively level land, which is mostly cleared. The cottage layout comprises two well-proportioned bedrooms, two full-sized living spaces, plus a cosy reading nook. There's a wood-burning fireplace to provide comfort and ambience on colder days and nights. A beautiful new bathroom with a bath has been finished to the highest standard. There is also a modern open plan kitchen and dining space to enjoy meals with family and friends. A front verandah and back deck offer delightful spaces to sit, relax and appreciate the serenity. There is a large shed with ample room for a car or other vehicle storage. Otherwise, it could be used as a workspace for projects. The property offers many options for future development of both the home and the gardens. Otherwise, leave it as is and use it for an escape to the pleasant Berry region. With prices rising, this rare property offers great value for a one-acre block.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/c0c9da65-09c2-4481-a94f-dba54497429a.jpg/r10_245_4713_2902_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg