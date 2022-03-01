news, latest-news,

If you think regular water polo looks hard, wait until you hear about canoe polo. The Shoalhaven Canoe and Kayak Club sent a team down to Nagambie regatta centre in Victoria on the weekend of February 26 to 27 to compete in the first round of the National Canoe polo League. Canoe polo is a sport very similar to water polo except you play in a three metre kayak and the goal is suspended in the air. READ MORE: The Mullets train on Tuesday Nights at Bomaderry pool and Mullet Creek in Dapto on the weekends, team Mullet was formed and entered into the division two tournament. On Saturday, February 26 there were four games. First game, Mullet lost to the reigning champions Sam Dunks. After a strong first half showing the Mullets were up 2-0. A strong second half by the Ducks turned the tide and the Mullets ended up losing 3-2. The second game was against the South Australian Masters Team with Team Mullet picking up their first win thanks to DJ Dubose's hat trick. The Mullets wire to wire victory ended 5-1. The third game was against the Victorian Youth Polo Academy (VYPA) Orange. After a tight tussle a the Mullets came out with a 5-2 win thanks to goals from Andy Depree and Matt Vernon. The final game of the day was against the Victorian Masters team. Team Mullet played a very strong team game winning 6-2 with Sebastian Young his first goal in his first major competition! Sunday February 27 saw the final three round robin games played. First on the cards was the Burly Babes from Canberra. An exceptional defensive game and strong goal keeping from Cameron Phelps saw a 5-0 win. Second game of the day was against the Victorian Banana Bois and the Mullets defence cotinued to show incredible strength with a 4-0 win and a great fast break away goal scored by Tim Llewellyn right on the full time siren. The team's last round robin game was a tight and hard-fought battle pushing the Mullets all the way to the end against Fairfield Youth (Victoria). The team battled it out though a secured a 4-1 victory. At this point the Mullets were sitting second on the ladder and grand final bound. The Division 2 final was against the reigning champs and our only loss of the competition so far, the Sam Dunks. The first goal was a fast break, with great speed and vision from Matt Vernon. The second goal was from a two out chase, pressuring the opposition with the ball, which ultimately forced a changeover and a goal to Andy Depree. Half time saw the Mullets 2-0. Shortly after the second half began, a perfect attacking raid saw Sebastian Young feed a perfect ball from Matt Vernon to score. This put the Mullets up 3-0. The Mullets knew it was time to play it safe and have complete ball control. Tim Llewellyn was very strong in defence making it easy for Cameron Phelps to stop the long shots at goal, with the Sam Dunks trying everything to score. Only a small lapse in team defensive concentration forced Tim Llewellyn to take drastic action resulting in a foul leading to a goal to the Sam Dunks in the final 3 minutes. We held on to win the Grand final 3-1. If you are interested in joining in on the fun, social Canoe polo nights are on Tuesday night, 6:50pm at the Bomaderry Outdoor Pool. Entry is $15 for Adults and $10 for Juniors, and includes pool entry, game fees and all the required gear.

