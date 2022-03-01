news, latest-news,

Shoalhaven Greens mayor has echoed sentiments from scientists who have labelled the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report the "bleakest warning yet". The IPCC released their latest report, which dealt with the impacts of climate breakdown, outlined the areas where the world is most vulnerable and how we can try to adapt to climate-related challenges, late Monday night. It is the sixth report since the IPCC was first convened by the United Nations in 1988. Read more: Nowra hairdressers pay special tribute to hit and run victim Taj Hart Scientists identified two new climate risks for Australia - including the compounding impacts on communities from disasters like bushfires and floods, and the "slow speed" at which governments are moving to deal with changing risks. Mayor Amanda Findley took a jab at the federal government's "addiction" to fossil-fueled energies and urged for a stronger investment into renewable energies. "The report really needs to be taken seriously by government," Cr Findley told the South Coast Register. "What's been so glacial in Australia is our complete and utter addiction to coal and an unwillingness of the current government to uncouple itself from the donations it receives from this sector. "We've actually got more to win than lose in renewable energies - whether that's investing more in the new markets of hydrogen ... pouring more money into solar and wind, which we've got an abundance of here in this country. Last year, the federal government announced $1.4 billion to build a hydrogen industry and grow it as a major player by 2030. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also promised that jobs in farming, mining and gas would not be lost when he announced Australia's plan to reach net zero by 2050 in October. What Cr Findley wants is a more ambitious target and a stronger investment into green jobs - which would employ people across the Shoalhaven. "There are so many benefits to driving hard at reducing carbon in Australia. There's new green jobs to be had locally and new industries and technologies that will come out of this," said Cr Findley. "Whether that's regenerative agriculture, seaweed eco agriculture, and bringing in large scale renewables." As the community continues to rebuild from the catastrophic 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires, and with current minor flood warnings in place, Cr Findley said investing into renewable energies would build a more resilient community in the face of disaster. "What's driving us all at the moment is to try and build in more resilience," said Cr Findley. "The installation of solar and batteries across our communities does help whenever it comes to these wild weather events, where they might end up being disconnected from the main grid. "Part of the resilience that we may need to think of into the future, is how do we actually retreat from the coast?" The IPCC warned that homes and infrastructure in low-lying areas along Australian coasts would be lost to rising sea levels if climate mitigation strategies are inadequate. Cr Findley said damage has already been done at some local beaches, including Shoalhaven Heads and Mollymook, with coastal surges creating large dune drop offs. IPCC report authors said "robust, timely adaptation, and deep cuts to emissions" are our best chance of keeping global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius and reduce the challenges of adaptation. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

