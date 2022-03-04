news, latest-news,

As ongoing rainfall and potential flooding postpones events across the South Coast, the March4Justice rally is still set to go ahead this Friday. March4Justice rallies were held across Australia last year after allegations of sexual assault against members of federal parliament sparked nationwide outrage. Attendees at this year's local rally will gather at Nowra Showground at 6pm and march to the Nowra School of Arts, Berry Street to demand an end to violence against women and push for fair workplace practices. Read more: Shoalhaven SES responding to calls, urge residents to stay clear of floodwaters Rally organiser Kerry Law said adding more voices to the call is vital when looking to the harrowing personal stories that local women shared to the crowd at last year's protest. "The March4Justice is a catalyst for people to share their own experiences," she said. "It would seem that nearly every woman, including in the Shoalhaven, has a personal story of either abuse at home or sexual harassment at work. And when you when you hear those stories on mass, you realise just how widespread it is. "It needs to be taken seriously." Reported domestic violence related assaults in the Shoalhaven have risen by almost 6 per cent over the last five years, according to data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research. From October 2020 to September 2021, there were 450 incidents of domestic violence in the Shoalhaven reported to police. Ms Law said statistics like these need to be driven down and that a year on from the rallies held across the country, not much has changed to protect women at home and in the workplace. "The response has been fairly tokenistic from the government," she said. "The March4Justice demands from last year have not been acted on. The first one was acknowledgement in Parliament House of the assaults that occurred there. An apology was given, but nothing else has been acted on. "We're asking for gender equality legislation that's uniform across the country. We need more funding to help with domestic violence services." Read more: Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley will add her voice to the movement on Friday to call for change. "In a modern, wealthy country, it's unconscionable that one in three women are touched by violence," said Cr Findley. "It's time for massive change and I want to stand shoulder to shoulder with women and show solidarity." At this stage, the rally will go ahead as planned and the community will be notified of cancellations if ongoing weather events worsen. Ms Law said all are welcome to attend. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/2c4f4ae3-af94-4be6-a39e-2e343efd184d.jpg/r21_5_960_536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg