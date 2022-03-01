news, latest-news,

Last weekend saw the last race of the summer come for the Sussex Inlet Basin Yacht Club (SIBYC) but they were void of any summer weather. The forecast of more rain kept several boats away, but four tough crews, clad in a variety of foul weather gear, headed out into the basin, to meet with some dark and stormy clouds, light winds and luckily no rain. It was a scratch start inside course, but for a change of scene and not to have to take all of the buoys to the far side of the basin, this inside course was sailed in the "Outside area" (South and East of the Macleans to Kangaroo Point line). With no dedicated start boat, it was HooRoo (Andy and Louisa), leading the way with a gate start at 1pm, the 3 remaining boats - Backchat (Steve, Jan, Mark, and Kenny), Southern Cross (Ga and the Dragon), and Salty Tiger (Greg and Darren) all crossing behind on Starboard. The south-east wind was light and variable, and it was Southern Cross first to the top mark, followed by Backchat, then Salty Tiger and lastly HooRoo, who had been initially dragging their outboard through the water for most of the first leg, distracted by the responsibility of the gate start. Spinnakers were set flying to head towards Palm Beach and then down to Macleans, and then rinse and repeat as a light shower passed through. That shower ended up being the only real rain for the day, and Southern Cross continued to elude the chasing Backchat, and HooRoo never being able to close on Salty Tiger, except for some small gains under spinnaker. First past the post in just over two hours was Southern Cross, after getting a little too up close and personal on one of the marks to towards the end and requiring some tack and gybe practice. Next across the line was Backchat, then further back Salty Tiger (who appeared to have an optimistic view of "Within three boats lengths of the finish buoy" and finally HooRoo. Handicap Results below. PHS RESULTS: Next week is the ever-popular Basin Chase Handicap Start.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/b9d43f71-9b64-4396-9190-fb4bd3af0cf6.JPG/r0_106_3888_2303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg