Shoalhaven City Council has advised beachgoers to avoid ocean activities in the Culburra Beach area due to the heavy rainfall that has occurred over the last few days providing a risk of pollution from stormwater and sewerage systems. With the forecast predicting more heavy falls to come in the area, residents are advised to not swim, surf, or beach fish between Crookhaven Lighthouse in the north, and Bull Hole Lookout in the south at Kinghorne due to the uncontrollable risk of pollution from stormwater and sewerage systems. Culburra Beach has received very high rainfall over the past few days and the local sewerage system has reached its storage capacity, resulting in unavoidable diluted sewage discharges. In addition, the flow in the Shoalhaven River has increased significantly which will impact the water quality near the entrance to the ocean at Culburra. Read more: Council's Environmental Services Department and Shoalhaven Water have been collaborating with the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and NSW Health in relation to the situation. Tidal current, wave motions and ocean swells will ensure that the pollution will disperse quickly once the rainfall event passes, however waterways are expected to be impacted for several days depending on the severity of the forecasted rainfall event. Council staff are continuing to closely monitor the system and are currently monitoring the river flows and sewerage operations. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

