'I'm heartbroken': Escalating conflict in Ukraine hits home for Narrawallee woman

news, latest-news,

While it may seem a world away for many, the hostility of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is striking at the hearts of Shoalhaven residents. Narrawallee woman Egle Janulionyte is reeling for Ukrainians, and felt so helpless that she took to the street to spread awareness over the weekend. Egle wore the Ukrainian flag in solidarity and stood near the Ulladulla Civic Centre by the Princes Highway to urge residents to direct their minds to what was happening overseas. "I was looking into driver's eyes to hopefully make people think about it. It feels really far away, but it's a challenge for the whole world," she told the South Coast Register. "It's just pure violence ... and can't be justified in any way when people are losing their lives and infrastructure of the country is being destroyed." Read more: Australia to send millions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine Egle is from Lithuania, a country close to Russia and Ukraine, and understands the mental trauma of a country rebuilding after war. Egle was three-years-old when Lithuania broke away from the Soviet Union and became independent in 1990, but tears welled in her eyes as she explained looming threats from Russia were always present. "I can really feel for the Ukrainians," she said. "Lithuania had to rebuild the country and learn to respect and trust each other again. There was a lot leftover from the Soviet Union, like racism, corruption. Destruction is very easy, but rebuilding is very hard. "Growing up, there was always this threat from Russia in the back of our minds. It was part of daily life that Russian planes would randomly fly very close to the Lithuanian border, just testing our patience." Egle fears other countries like Lithuania may get attacked too, as conflict continues to escalate. She added that now, more than ever, there was so much at stake for Ukraine. The country was very wealthy in resources, including nuclear energy, and even Australians are feeling the impacts of skyrocketing fuel prices caused by the Russian invasion. "This also shows we have to act on climate change as the consequences are catching up. We need renewable energy to become self sufficient," said Egle. At least 198 Ukrainians have been killed as a result from attacks by Russia, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/0b07e07a-f260-46b1-ac74-500d9ca0a837.jpg/r0_583_3024_2292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg