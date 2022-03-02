Mere words just can't do the Shoalhaven's Gateway sculpture justice. You need to see it, soak it in, walk around it and touch it. Then stand back and think about all the effort, creativity and sadly the loss from the 2019/2020 Black Summer Bushfire crisis that went into its creation. This beautiful and symbolic work now stands proudly on the Ulladulla Harbour foreshore - over from the civic centre. Nowra based Dora Rgnvaldsdttir, a sculptor, arts educator and community artist, came up with the idea for this piece of art. "After the shock and destruction of the 2019/2020 bushfires I was moved to bring our community together to create a large scale commemorative public sculpture," she said The work consists of three tall steel spires in the shape of flames - they symbolise a gateway with several entrances and as Dora explains embodies the community coming together to withstand a natural disaster. "The bottom part of each spire is based on photographs of different communities and people's different experiences during fires," she said. "Above those images are panels of ceramic works and tiles commemorating the flora and fauna destroyed by the fires." The creations from the community members, under Dora's guidance, were detailed and personal. Community members made 1200 ceramic animals. Dora said the project grew beyond her expectations due to the community's enthusiasm. The participants got to use creativity as part of their healing process. The project's size and complexity did create some challenges which meant the initial funding did not cover the costs needed to complete the project - the grant only covered the cost of construction. To complete the project and install the project, Dora needed $16,125 and the community responded with donations and got "this amazing project completed and installed". It was installed on Monday and many people stopped and watched as it took shape. Dora is both deeply proud of the project and of the way the community supported her - from the start to the finish. "It is truly a detailed, yet graceful work that all involved are eager to see completed and celebrated," she said. "This project has met everything that community arts stand for; bringing people together to explore ideas, learning new skills and strengthening the bonds within the wider community. "Over the past 14 months, hundreds of local people have worked together, constructing the various elements of the sculpture. "It has been a truly remarkable project made by our community as a gift to the thousands of audiences to engage with. "The scale and size of 'Gateway' represents the impact that the bushfires had on our natural environment, flora, fauna, people and places." 'Gateway' has involved more than 500 community members aged five to 95 in the making of this sculpture. Around 1200 pieces of ceramic native flora and fauna were made to commemorate what was lost in the fires. "'Gateway' has been a healing process, bonding hundreds of people together through creation and sharing, a process of resilience, regrowth and reflection, woven into a magnificent public sculpture, a reminder of what was and what can be," Dora said.

