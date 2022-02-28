newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tomerong School of Arts committee has finally realised their dream to have fully accessible facilities at their hall. The new facilities are included in the newly constructed hall additions, and consist of a beautiful deck, an accessible toilet, performer's change room and a new external staircase. An official opening took place recently in conjunction with Tomerong markets. President of Tomerong School of Arts, Robyn Sedger said she "wondered if this day would ever happen". "It took a long time for us to get here" Ms Sedger said. "The plans were originally drawn up in 2013, but we finally did it and now we're so pleased with the result." The Tomerong Committee expressed its gratitude at the opening for the funding bodies, Veolia Mulwaree Trust, IMB Foundation and Newscorp (through the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal), as their combined funds enabled this project to be completed. The committee also welcomed IMB Vincentia branch manager, Kathleen Puller to the opening ceremony, who jointly cut the ribbon with Robyn and proudly declared the additions open for business. "We were also reminded how fortunate we are to have such a supportive Tomerong market community," Ms Sedger said. The market stall holders provided the celebratory morning tea and 'thank-you' cards, either free of charge or at a discounted rate. The School of Arts Committee is also grateful for the support demonstrated by those who attended the official opening, including the Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, Shoalhaven City Councillors Patricia White and Evan Christen, and friends of Tomerong Hall, many of whom volunteer on a regular basis to keep the Hall building and garden looking great. "The Tomerong community has always supported this iconic building, which is now 95-years-old," Ms Sedger said. "Their support was demonstrated as they helped to raise funds for this project through a Christmas party and auction event and buying engraved paver bricks. "The community now has full access to this community hub, whether that is to participate in a bushfire safety session, to voice their concerns about issues affecting Tomerong, to enjoy a concert, a lifestyle activity, a village market, or just get together as a community to have a good time. "Whether you have a temporary or permanent disability, or you are a frail older person or a parent of a small child, these facilities now make access to Tomerong events far easier for all." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

