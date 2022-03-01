news, latest-news, what's on, things to do, Annie, Albatross Musical Theatre Company, Nowra, Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

New York in the 1930s: the city is struggling through the Great Depression, but one delightful orphan girl still sees the brighter side of life. Annie is on her way to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre in May, and Albatross Musical Theatre Company has cast two local girls in the starring role. Gaby Black and Zoe Ray, aged 12 and 13, both made stellar debuts in musical theatre last year. READ MORE: Director Paul Fraser said the precocious pair are thriving in their shared role. "The role of "Annie" has major dialogue and vocal demands and the character is on stage for almost the entire show," he said. "Both girls have shown maturity beyond their years, having quickly learned their lines and have been working well in rehearsal with the other children and adults in the show." The young leading ladies are joined by a cast of 40 local performers, including 19 children playing the orphans and a canine co-star named Smudge, in the role of Sandy. Many of the young actors are coming up from the ranks of Albatross' junior program. Annie will play at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre from May 20 to 29. Tickets are available online now. Short for Junior Albatross Musicals, the JAM program holds weekly workshops teaching skills of musical theatre to kids aged 10 to 15. Mr Fraser said Albatross is welcoming final enrolments to JAM, before lessons kick off next week. "A large percentage of the children who are playing the orphans and also some of the other younger cast members have had their background and training through AMTC's junior program JAM..." he said. "The JAM program for 2022 is due to commence on March 9 and enrolments are closing soon." This year the juniors will perform the show Honk! Jr, which is based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Ugly Duckling. The JAM team includes professional educators in music, dance and drama. Tuition is free of charge, and classes accept young people of all abilities. For more information, contact Albatross Musical Theatre Company.

