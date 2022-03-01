news, latest-news,

The community flocked to a Nowra hairdressing salon to show their support for Taj Hart, the victim of a tragic hit and run in South Nowra last week. Taj was closely connected with staff at Moe & Co Nowra, and every chair in the salon was full on Monday in his memory, with the entire day's takings from appointments donated to his family. On Tuesday, salon director Joshua Roche thanked the community for their generosity after he announced $6153 was raised. "Thankyou from the bottom of our hearts to our staff and to the community for all the support...to raise money to help young Taj's family give him the send off he deserves," he said in a Facebook post. Apprentice hairdresser Jeremy Brooks had known Taj "his whole life". He described him as "irreplaceable" and someone who was "always ready to help anyone he loved". "He was always ready to give a hand to those he loved, he stuck up for everyone," he told the South Coast Register. "It's never going to be the same without him. I'll cherish our memories forever." Jeremy was still in disbelief after receiving the news of his friend's passing last Thursday, but he was all smiles in the salon after clients visited to donate and share their memories of Taj. "Today is for my Taj," said Jeremy. "He had just turned 18. He was doing so good, he just got his job doing roofing and he was so proud of himself. It's shattering he had to go so soon. "It's so good to see the community come and help out. It shows how loved he was." Co-owner of Moe & Co in Nowra and Batemans Bay, Karlie Cope, said all staff banded together and donated their services on Monday, so the day's earnings could be donated to Taj's family to help cover funeral costs. "We closed the Batemans Bay store today to let everyone come and work together in Nowra to raise these funds," she said. "We just wanted to be able to do something for the family who are just trying to grieve. "Our apprentices were distraught and they've really pushed through over the last couple of days. Today gives them a little bit of support to." Taj sadly passed on Thursday, February 24, after he was hit by a car on South Nowra's Old Southern Road at around 3pm. The 18-year-old was assisted at the scene and was taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital, but died a short time later. Police are continuing to search for the driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton ute involved in the fatal hit and run and have established Strike Force Altos in response. They have appealed for anyone with information about the incident, or with dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. An online fundraiser has also been organised to help Taj's family. To donate, visit here.

