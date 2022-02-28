news, latest-news, Celtic Illusion, Irish dancing, riverdance, nowra, magic, entertainment, things to do, what's on

Irish dance and magic: it's the unique combination wowing regional audiences across Australia, and the show is en route to Nowra. Celtic Illusion is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a mammoth 61-show national tour. Performers have been on the road since January, and are due to dance at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on April 26. READ MORE: Celtic Illusion Reimagined stars dual-talented dancers and illusionists, Anthony Street and Georgia May, who lead a cast of champions from major productions around the world. Audiences will witness some of the fastest tap dancing in the world combined with impossible magic - the only show bringing together these two artforms. The show also features an original soundtrack composed by Angela Little (Baz Luhrman's Australia), and arranged by Steve Skinner (Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Rent). From April through to August, Celtic Illusion Reimagined will tour regional New South Wales, followed by legs North Queensland, Melbourne, regional Victoria, South Australia, and a final show in Darwin. Shoalhaven Exhibition Centre will host Celtic Illusion Reimagined on Tuesday, April 26. Tickets are available online now.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/27edcc91-582d-4259-b9d1-71c6b2ea6d6a.jpg/r0_898_2433_2273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg