There may not have been any local Nowra Velo Club racing at the weekend, but Hugh Vaughan and Curtis Trkulja both tasted success at the NSW Track Championships, winning gold and silver medals. Curtis continues to add state medals to his collection, taking silver for second place in the NSW Junior under 19 points race championship on the Dunc Gray Velodrome on Sunday. Due to the event winner, Cameron Rogers being from the ACT federation and a Canberra resident, Curtis becomes the NSW Junior Under 19 points race champion. 2022 is Curtis' first year racing in the under 19 events however he also has silver medals from his final year in under 17 juniors in track pursuit and road individual time trial. Read more: On Saturday Curtis finished fifth in the NSW Junior under 19 individual pursuit championship at Dunc Gray, riding the 3000 metres in 3 minutes, 20.80 seconds. Curtis achieved this with no specific event training as he has been just doing road rides since his return from the national road championships in January. Curtis' ride in the 40 kilometre points championship on Sunday was full of aggression. He took the race to his opponents and attacked continuously. He achieved a break on the field, getting to half a lap ahead and gathering points along the way. He was gathered in by the field and tried again in the final half kilometre and that move was well covered by the field. The final result had Curtis finishing second to Cameron Rogers, of Canberra Cycle Club, to score the silver medal and become the NSW champion Ben Anderson, of Dubbo Cycle Club, was third for the bronze. On the same program Hugh Vaughan, a high school student from Culburra Beach, was racing as an add on for the Illawarra Cycle Club in the under 17 junior team events. This Illawarra team, including Hugh qualified for the junior under 17 team pursuit championship in third place but moved up to race against the Lidcombe Auburn Cycle Club in the final for gold and silver. A close and tight race throughout saw the Illawarra team win by a mere half of a second, giving Hugh his first gold medal in track cycling. On the previous day Hugh lined up in the NSW junior under 17 sprint championship where he qualified with the fifth best time. Hugh won his next round to move the quarter finals. He lost this event but moved to the final for fifth to eighth place which he won to be fifth in the sprint championship. Both riders race frequently with the local Nowra Velo Club, while Hugh also races for the local mountain bike club in their events. Nowra Velo Club returns to local racing on March 6 with round three of the 2022 Optus Series as a 54 kilometre road race. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/1332551e-6e1e-4719-a9d3-3debcf5cfd87.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg