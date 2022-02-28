newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After a week of torrential rain, the sun was shining in Huskisson for the 17th year of the Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival. On Sunday Huskisson played host to just under 6000 athletes in a weekend of triathlon, ocean swims and fun runs. This year a 15,000 strong crowd of participants and spectators were in for a treat with the professional athletes race set across a handicap and regular gender race format. A handicap of 29 minutes and 3 seconds was established by taking the average finish gap between the male and female pro athletes over the last three years. Read more: This time gap would then be deducted from each of the female pro times after the race. Again this year the Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival doubled as the Australian Triathlon Championship in the Ultimates Distance (1.9km swim/ 90km bike/21.1km run) and the Aquabike (1.9km swim/ 90km bike) race. A strong field of five professional female athletes took to the start where a hotly contested race ensued. First out of the water was Grace Thek, closely followed by Tracey Clinch and Chloe Hartnett. Onto the bike, Penny Slater took control moving through the places with a 2 hrs and 20 min bike split, taking the lead into the run, followed by Thek and Clinch. On the flat and scenic run course it was Thek that came into her element, with great determination, recapturing the lead and pulling away from Slater on the second run lap. Thek finished 30 min and 20 secs outside the male winner missing out on the handicap victory by a nail-biting 1 min and 17 secs. Thek said "it was a great race." "I gave it everything I had at the end there to chase the handicap down, I was sprinting," she said. Thek finished in a time of 4 hrs and 19 mins, with a 27 min 3 secs swim, 2 hr 26 mins bike and a 1 hr 22 mins and 28 secs run. The minor placings in the female professional race were taken by Penny Slater and followed by Tracy Clinch in third. In the men's race it was a roll call of Australia's best male middle distance triathletes. Fourteen male professional triathletes took up the opportunity in a bid to share in the $20,000 prize purse, each hoping to etch their name on the winner board that features five-time world champion Craig 'Crowie' Alexander six times and three-time world champion Pete Jacobs twice. Coming off the back of Geelong 70.3 last weekend, all eyes were on South Australian, Steve Mckenna who had placed second in the Victorian race. Mckenna was not going to be treated to an easy race exiting the water alongside Caleb Noble and Tim Berkel. On the bike Berkel was able to pull away from Mckenna, who had an early crash, and Noble. Berkel had a monster of a ride taking the ride of the day with a bike split of 2 hrs and 7 mins. Coming into transition it was apparent that 2021 Husky second place professional Noble was on a mission. In hot pursuit of Berkel, Noble took the lead approaching the halfway point of the run leg. There was no looking back from that point with Noble taking the 2022 Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival victory as well as the handicap win in a time of 3 hrs 49 minutes and 12 seconds. (23 min 47 sec swim, 2 hrs 10 min 53 sec bike and 1 hr 11 min 49 sec run) followed by Berkel in 3 hr 52 min 30 secs and local Mitchell Cunningham in 3 hr 54 mins and 04 secs. Prizemoney was paid down to fifth place in male and female races as well as in the handicap.

