Building young people's confidence and life skills is the name of the game for Auscare Support, as its fresh-faced team branches out to the Shoalhaven. The NDIS provider has launched a new youth mentoring service in Nowra, and is welcoming local kids (and their families) with open arms. READ MORE: Originating in Bowral, Auscare has expanded to Nowra to fill a need for tailored, one-on-one youth support services, founder and CEO Max King said. "It was actually a proposal from one of our team members who lives in Nowra," he said. "She had identified a niche gap in what she saw for young people in the area, and thought there was a more involved service that we could provide to individuals. "Traditional support worker roles can be taking them to the shops, or taking them for coffee - and that's got a role to play. "But we wanted to get more involved in the outcome of that individual; to really get into what interests them, and motivate them to enjoy the community and the clubs and services that do exist here." At the face of the program is mentor Bethany Tyler - a young woman passionate about helping others, and creating opportunities for mentees. Her interests are broad, ranging from outdoor activities like horse riding, to creative pursuits like makeup artistry - her own classes are starting very soon. She hopes her mentees will enjoy the wide variety of shared interests. Miss Tyler said being a youth mentor is an exciting new role with plenty of potential. "I want to connect with people around the local area, share my interests and their interests, meet new people, and just really support people," she said. "I'm keen to go everywhere and discover what I can." Auscare's Mentor Program aims to help children and teens develop new skills and build their confidence. As an NDIS provider, it can provide mentorship through certain categories of plan funding including Core Supports. For more on the service, visit: www.auscaresupport.com.au

