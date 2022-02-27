news, latest-news,

Several young athletes made the trip to Canberra last weekend to showcase their elite athletics skills. The Athletics in the ACT, Under 14 to Under 18 Championships were held at Woden and a number of Nowra's junior athletes pushed themselves and were highly successful over the weekend. Max Marshall continued to demonstrate his strong sprinting ability, securing wins in both the U15s 100 metre and 200 metre races. Marshall ran times of 11.56 seconds in the 100m and captured the 200m win in 23.20 seconds. Will Dyball, another strong runner, added another gold medal to his collection, securing a win in the 18 years 800m with a time of 2.01.99. Jonah Watson put on a number of strong performances in the sprint events. Watson qualified for the finals in both the U16s, 100m and 200m, securing fourth place in both events. Charlie Heidke put on another strong performance for Nowra, finishing fourth in the U17s 100m and fourth in the 200m. Cooper Barrett secured himself some new personal bests, with a 55.32 in the U17s 400m, netting him second place. Barrett also secured second place in the 800m with a time of 2.05.98. Nowra saw much success in the steeplechase events, with both medals and personal records achieved. 14 year-old Nic McGill secured the victory in his second steeplechase ever, with a time of 6.55.30. Harrison Baxter also saw success in the steeplechase event in the U16s with a winning time of 7.04.38. Oliver Baxter also put up a massive effort in the event securing third place in the 15 years event. Outside of the championship events, Ella Dyball took home third place in the 18-19 year 800m in a time of 2.47.27, and in the 5000m, former Nowra athlete, Harry McGill took out the event in 14.45.20. Senior athlete, Samantha Pierce won silver in Discus at the NSW Open Championships at Sydney Olympic Park. Pierce started her campaign with a throw of 45.08m building up to her final throw of 47.35m which clinched the medal for her. Sally Shokry from Sutherland took home the gold for NSW with a throw of 49.52m. Also competing at the NSW Championships was former Nowra athlete Cam Musgrove, who now resides in Canberra. Musgrove secured second place in his 800m heat, qualifying for the final. Musgrove went up a very tactical field in the final however and came home seventh in the race. Congratulations to all those who participated and the achievements they earned.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/fa29df9a-adbe-452f-b6d4-e53baae69fd7.JPG/r0_208_2406_1567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg