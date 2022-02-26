news, latest-news,

Bringing art to Berry has been a goal for a long time, according to local Michael Smith. Finally after lots of discussions and pooling of ideas, the first building has been commissioned for a mural. The public toilets on Alexandra Street will be the first site of a mural in town with hopefully more to follow. READ MORE: Initial ideas went in a lot of different directions at first as to what the murals would showcase but Mr Smith and a team of other locals finally settled on representing the natural environment of the region. "We started with ideas surrounding flora and fauna, we wanted everything to be bright and colourful," he said. As the group began their research, they came across a number of sources that documented rare and endangered species from the area. Mr Smith thought that, "A heightened local focus, coupled with a nod to conservation, was an enhancement on an already great idea." Dr Kevin Mills, who wrote a book about endangered flora in the region, was sought out by the group and he provided a list of those species considered local, rare and endangered. Flora and fauna that will feature on the mural include the Regent Honeyeater, Illawarra Socketwood, Red Waratah, Gossia Acmenoldes, Swift Parrot, Gang Gang Cockatoo, Solanum Celatum, and the Green and Golden Bell Frog. The only non-endangered species that will feature on the mural is the Yellow Grevillea. The goal is to undertake the mural as a "live art" project over the period of four to five days once given the go-ahead. Kiama artist Sam Hull has been tasked with the job of bringing the mural to life. He has undertaken a number of different projects throughout the Shoalhaven, utilising environmentally sensitive materials in his creations. The Berry Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is seeking feedback regarding the project before it goes ahead. Mr Smith is hoping the community will get behind the project and help bring some new colour to the town. "We hope you love it as much as we do."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/70d56d34-2cfa-4538-847b-6e1cc62a5237.JPG/r227_0_432_116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg