news, latest-news,

After two years of uncertainty and disappointment, Dressage by the Sea is finally back and set to be better than ever. The Willinga Park Equestrian Center in Bawley Point will be the site of the prestigious event, with everyone involved in the organisation thrilled to see it able to go ahead. The esteemed event has been given permission by the Federation Equestrian Internationale to run an international component. Technology will be utilised to allow high-profile international judges from Europe and the United States to judge the event in real time through live stream and instant scoring. The international judges will work in tandem with our Australian internationally-qualified judges to assess the field of participants. This year's event is being classified as a CDI 3* which means it is an event that has both an equally high calibre of judges, prize money and competitors. Willinga Park owner Terry Snow couldn't be happier with the go-ahead of the event and believes it will truly be a special occasion. "After the disappointment of not being able to host internationally recognised events, competitors have the opportunity to gain qualifications to be considered for the 2022 World Equestrian Games to be held in Europe later this year," Mr Snow said. "We have some incredible horses and riders in our country and it's time to get them competing internationally and recognised on a world stage." Not only will spectators have the chance to witness the world-class equestrian facilities but they will also be able to discover the gardens, outdoor sculptures and award-winning architecture on display at Willinga Park. The event will run from the February 22 through to March 1. Information and tickets can be found at https://willingapark.com.au/events/dressage-by-the-sea/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/56fe440a-a145-4e57-b47b-f2506589ee9c.jpg/r3_0_998_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg