Shoalhaven City Council's upgrade of the Nowra School of Arts Annex is continuing. While stage one of the upgrade, carried out last year, was concentrated on the building itself, the current work is more around the site, including the replacement of the undercover walkway between the School of Arts and the annex building. The work which is being carried out by AJ Grant, which has offices in Ulladulla, also includes accessibility requirements as identified through the development application process. Read more: The works are part of an overall project of improvements to the Nowra School of Arts Annex and precinct, and are expected to be completed by the end of April. Parts of the area have been fenced off for the safety of workers and pedestrians while the work is carried out. Cost of the work is valued at $100,000. The circa 1910 building is also commonly known as the super room. Stage one of works which started in May last year (2021) included major work to the annex building proper and included the removal of all asbestos cement (AC) cladding, replaced with new fibre cement (FC) cladding and the replacement of identical profile rusticated weatherboards. Associated building elements, guttering, downpipes, conduits were replaced, while the verandah roof was demolished and replaced and a new roof on the southern section, extending the existing line of the supper rooms southern verandah was also carried. Upgrades were also made to the existing switchboard to meet mandatory requirements. The entire exterior (excluding galvanized elements) was also repainted, as were all the doors and windows timbers including architraves, reveals etc, while six bronze lights were also installed in keeping with the heritage feel of the building. Stage one of works was valued at $150,000. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

