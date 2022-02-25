newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Some people may be hearing about gel blasters and other imitation firearms but may not be aware of the offences they may be committing by possessing them in NSW. Gel blasters are firearms that discharge a gel ball projectile, and are manufactured to replicate the appearance of well-known firearms such as handguns and rifles. NSW Police have located gel blasters in the possession of individuals who do not hold a firearms licence, including young people. It is likely that some people are unaware gel blasters meet the definition of a firearm under NSW legislation, due to the fact the projectile is unlikely to have lethal consequences if fired. Read more: While some states and territories do not require a person to hold a firearms licence to possess a gel blaster, federal legislation requires a permit to import them. The definition of a firearm means a gun, or other weapon, that is (or at any time was) capable of propelling a projectile by means of an explosive, and includes a blank fire firearm, or an air gun, but does not include anything declared by the regulations not to be a firearm. Gel blasters come under this category. Some others may want to be aware of issues which may arise by carrying items which imitate a firearm. The definition of an imitation firearm Section 4D of the Firearms Act 1996 defines an Imitation Firearm an object that, regardless of its colour, weight or composition or the presence or absence of any moveable parts, substantially duplicates in appearance a firearm but is not a firearm. This does not include anything produced and identified as a child toy. To possess an imitation firearm, you must apply for and be issued a permit under the Firearms Act 1996. Remember that you can Dob in a Druggie any time you like by contacting Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or ringing Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. If it looks suss, report it. Do not drink and drive. As always, in case of emergency, call (000). Non Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local police. To provide anonymous information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au. Shoalhaven Domestic Violence Officers. 4421 9666 or 4421 9665. Email shoaldvlo@police.nsw.gov.au Don't forget. Cops are tops. Read more: Crime/Court

