Flickerfest, Australia's largest Short Film Festival is excited to be returning on its National Tour to Huskisson Pictures in March. And front and centre will be a film by Wollongong born and raised director Holly Trenaman, Dating Violet, which was also filmed in the local area. The tour is showcasing the Best of International Shorts and the Best of Australian Shorts program highlights from the recent Bondi festival competitions. Celebrating 31 years in 2022, Flickerfest remains Australia's leading Academy® Qualifying and BAFTA Recognised short film festival and continues to present A-list short film programs recognised among the best in the world, with films hand-picked from the festival's record 3200 entries. Read more: Young Kangaroo Valley filmmaker Harry Kielly to feature at international short film festival Flickerfest The short films featured are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Huskisson Flickerfest audiences a window into the hottest contemporary shorts from at home and across the world today. Best of International Shorts will screen on Friday, March 11 at 7.30pm. Highlights include the delightful winner of the SAE Creative Media Institute Award for Best Use of Digital Technology In A Short Film at #flickerfest2022, Space Invader that tells the tale of young Max, who loves three things - hanging out with his dad (who's his best mate), baked beans and Star Wars, now all under threat when dad's new girlfriend comes on the scene. And the delightful and heart warming UK film Roy, where a reclusive widower Roy passes his days cold calling strangers until a chance meeting with a young woman Cara, sees an unlikely friendship forged. Starring BAFTA winner David Bradley (Broadchurch, Harry Potter) and Oscar winner Rachel Shenton (The Silent Child, Hollyoaks). Read more: Go behind the scenes of 'The Dressmaker' costume exhibit at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Again the Australian program shines a spotlight on the incredible short film talent that exists in our emerging Australian industry. Screening on Saturday, March 12 at 7.30pm, highlights from the Best of Australian Shorts include the quirky black space comedy The Home Team starring comedy legend Paul McDermott and acclaimed actress Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom); and the moving and intimate sibling drama You Me Before And After starring Yael Stone (Orange Is The New Black) and Emily Barclay (Mr In Between, Glitch, Baby Teeth) also shines on the big screen in this exceptional program. Dating Violet, directed by Wollongong born and raised director Holly Trenaman and filmed in the area is a beautiful short exploring the heartache of young love and how it feels to be a teenager, growing up in a small coastal town, being dumped by life, the waves, and boyfriends. Tickets for Flickerfest 2022 at Huskisson are $17/ $15 concession (students and seniors) | Both: $30/ $26 concession. Tickets and info: : www.flickerfest.com.au/tour/huskisson/

