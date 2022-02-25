coronavirus,

The region has recorded more than 500 cases of COVID-19 as the state's restrictions eased today. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District recorded 210 positive PCR tests and 295 RATs, totalling 505. There were 297 cases from Wollongong, 108 positive results from Shellharbour, 81 cases from Shoalhaven and 19 cases from Kiama. Read more: Meanwhile masks are no longer required in NSW shops, but will remain compulsory in key areas including public transport and hospitals. Health authorities are reminding residents that while the requirement for masks in most settings has been lifted from today, masks are still required in hospitals, aged and disability care facilities and corrections facilities, as well as on public transport, planes, indoors at airports, and indoor music festivals with more than 1,000 people. The highly anticipated easing of restrictions will be followed up next week with high school students and staff no longer required to wear masks from Monday. Meanwhile, across the state there were 7583 positive test cases notified in the 24 hours to 4pm Thursday including 4,774 positive rapid antigen tests and 2,809 positive PCR tests. Six people died which included four people aged in their 80s, one person was in their 70s and one person was in their 50s. Five people were from south western Sydney and one person was from the Northern Rivers region. The man in his 50s had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and had significant underlying health conditions. Of the people aged over 65, two people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and three people had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Hospitalisation numbers have dropped significantly on yesterday and now sit at 1144. That's down from almost 1250 on Thursday. There are 64 people being treated in intensive care, five less than yesterday. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.7 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 53.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

