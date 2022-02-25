news, latest-news, the country club, sanctuary point, choice pharmacy vincentia, shoalhaven cancer care centre, fundraiser

Fiona Collins held back tears as she announced a mammoth $9000 donation to the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre. The Country Club senior vice president had the distinct honour of handing over the giant cheque to local oncology nurse Amy Windsich, at the inaugural Ladies Night of Indulgence fundraising event. The $9000 donation will go into a trust fund for patients of the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre, Ms Windsich said. READ MORE: A gala, fashion show, makeup masterclass and shopping spree all rolled into one, Ladies Night was a concept dreamed up in collaboration with local business Choice Pharmacy Vincentia. Bay and Basin Community Support Group also jumped on board to help orchestrate the fundraiser, and even made a significant contribution to the event's donation. The final $9000 figure was a combination of ticket sales, and contributions from all three organising groups. Nurses from the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre were among guests of honour at the event. Upon presenting the community's donation, Mrs Collins said she could not be more thankful for their work. "Everybody in this room knows somebody who has been touched by cancer in one way or another..." she said. "We just love the work you ladies and gentlemen do - yes, you should have a pay rise. "On behalf of everybody here, thank you for your work." While the first event had just under 100 ladies in attendance, Mrs Collins hopes to run Ladies Night of Indulgence again, bigger and better. It could certainly be a possibility. ""It's really humbling to be part of a community that comes together to create memorable events such as this and being able to support Cancer Care in the process," she said.

