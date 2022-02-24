news, latest-news,

A beautifully renovated single level home, tailor made for entertaining, offering a sunny and relaxed coastal country feel in the heart of the Berry Village has hit the market. Raine and Horne Berry are offering the property at 36 Clarence Street for sale, with an asking price of $3 million. Agent Jacqui Crapp said the home offers the space and privacy many buyers are seeking, and is an inviting opportunity for both families and downsizers. "Entering the property there is an immediate sense of arrival with the quintessential white picket fence, camellia hedge and a gorgeous, herringbone recycled brick path through to the light filled entry of the home," Mrs Crapp said. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and has been renovated to the highest of standards, with a custom designed kitchen as the social heart of the home, including a skylight-lit dining and sitting area. Read more: "The home features a seamless floor plan, high ceilings throughout, raked ceilings to the living area and blackbutt timber floors," she said. "It effortlessly brings the outside in, through the landscaped garden with a sparkling pool as centrepiece and covered entertainer's woodfire pizza oven for dining alfresco." The large master bedroom also features a walk in robe and a large master ensuite with a free standing bath. Reverse cycle ducted air-conditioning provides year-round comfort, while a lock up garage, plus separate off-street parking provides practical ease of living. The landscaped front and rear gardens which includes crazy sandstone paving, features a stunning glass-framed pool. The private 964 square metre (approx) level corner block is within easy walking distance to the Berry township and all it has to offer as well as the nearby Berry Public School. Do you have a story or news tip to share? Email us on editor@southcoastregister.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/52a8cd54-ee55-480c-9896-9e593945df09.JPG/r0_42_753_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg