There will be changes to traffic conditions and temporary night closure of Hampden Bridge at Kangaroo Valley next week for load testing and inspection work. The work schedule has changed, and the bridge will now be closed for three nights from Tuesday, March 1 to Thursday, March 3 between 8.30pm and 4am, weather permitting. Work that began on Monday, February 21 will continue as previously advised until Friday, February 25 between 7am and 4pm, weather permitting. The bridge will remain open during this work. Read more: A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and stop slow traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and road users During the bridge closure, detours for light and heavy vehicles will be via the Illawarra Highway, Macquarie Pass and Princes Highway and are expected to add about 80 minutes to journeys. Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure with delays of about 10 minutes. Pedestrians will be escorted across the bridge by workers. Access for emergency services will be maintained throughout the work. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

