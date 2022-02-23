news, latest-news,

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR Perfectly presented and well-positioned, 5/13 Hannah Place in Worrigee offers an advantageous opportunity for an astute first home buyer or investor to enter the market at the right price. With open plan living space, a large kitchen and an abundance of natural light coming from the north, this property offers the option of entertaining friends and family within the home or in the purpose-built alfresco area at the rear. The smart layout includes three bedrooms, each well-proportioned with built-in robes, an open plan kitchen, living and dining area, an outdoor entertaining area, and the kitchen equipped with a gas cooktop, plus plenty of bench space and storage. Additionally, there is a single garage with internal access to the home and other parking spaces outside. The home is immaculately presented and houses terrific tenants, currently in a lease until June 15, paying $440 per week. This presents the perfect opportunity to purchase an investment with excellent tenants and income from day one. Located within proximity to Worrigee Shopping Complex, doctors, gym and public transport, the property will be well received by the market and will not last long. Phone the agent on 0435 283 299 to discuss or arrange an inspection.

