Flagstaff North Nowra will open its doors to the general public on Thursday, March 24. The Flagstaff Group provides life skills and work for people with a disability in a supportive and inclusive environment. As a social enterprise, Flagstaff runs standalone business units that offer employment opportunities and skill development for people with disabilities. Located at 102 Pitt Street, North Nowra, the day will showcase new renovations and facilities available on the site including a fitness room, sensory space, decking for outside activities and training rooms. Read more: Flagstaff's Life Choices Division will educate visitors about its employment pathways opportunities on the day, covering school leaver employment supports, through to skills development and supported employment. Flagstaff's support coordination team will also be on hand, delivering a presentation around the NDIS and its frameworks. If food is your thing, why not sample a meal from Flagstaff Fine Foods or join in the barbecue provided by Life Choices participants. Activities will be held outside to ensure social distancing. The day will start with a Welcome to Country, a smoking ceremony and speeches with Flagstaff's CEO, Roy Rogers and Executive Manager, Rodney Clark. That will be followed by a "Get Moving!", a fitness team warm up to start the day. Throughout the day there will be guided tours of the building upgrade as well as information on the many services offered through the organisation. Lunch will be served at noon, and the afternoon activities will include more tours and information on services. A Emergency Management Backpack Evacuation Resource (EMBER) workshop will be held from 1pm, with the open day to conclude by 2pm. Limited numbers for the open day are available, RSVPs to the event are required by Friday, March 18 by calling 02 4272 0222 or register at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/259962102647 We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

