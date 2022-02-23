news, latest-news,

One thousand meetings of the Nowra Toastmasters Club: it's an achievement 41 years in the making. On 16 February, Toastmasters young and old joined together for the milestone occasion, along with special guest Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips. In true COVID-era fashion, the anniversary meeting was held via Zoom, though it hardly dampened the excited mood among attendees. READ MORE: Club member Megan Ash had the all-important job of delivering the anniversary toast. Ms Ash said she celebrates being part of the worldwide organisation. "[Toastmasters] helps people have a voice and be the best version of ourselves," she said. Nowra Toastmasters president Kim Taylor echoed the sentiment, adding the club is a bastion of learning and development. "Toastmasters is a vibrant, fun and safe place to learn communication and leadership skills," she said. Since it was chartered in 1980, Nowra Toastmasters has helped countless Shoalhaven locals improve their skills, according to District 70 club growth director Julianna Jamal. "There is something unstoppable about this club," Ms Jamal said. Despite the meeting being in the middle of a sitting week, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips joined the Toastmasters' celebration. Mrs Phillips offered her congratulations to the club, spoke of the importance of people being able to voice their stories, and mentioned how she "loves sharing local stories in parliament". Nowra Toastmasters meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month and welcomes new members.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/8adac591-c8bd-495a-b7c8-7162d0d69dc9.jpg/r36_0_3314_1852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg