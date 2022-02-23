news, latest-news,

Social interaction is a luxury many of us take for granted and for older generations, who find themselves living alone, a day of socialising can make their entire month. Kohli's Indian Restaurant in Nowra played host to the Nowra Bomaderry Meals on Wheels (MOW) - Wheels to Meals monthly outing last week. It was one of the many generous local restaurants to willingly supply a discounted lunch for the clients of the Nowra Bomaderry MOW. Read more: These outings not only provide a delicious meal for the group. They enable essential social interaction for the members which many of them struggle to at times get throughout their daily lives. "The social interaction is absolutely necessary for them," said Nowra Bomaderry Wheels to Meals Coordinator, Yadida Sekel. "Most diners are single pensioners who rarely leave their homes, are lonely and extremely grateful for an inexpensive social gathering of like individuals." COVID-19 restrictions in the past year have meant that at times clients have felt even more isolated according to Ms Sekel. "They're all just like, we can see someone, we can talk to someone. They are all very relieved about that," she said. "They all just chat and chat and chat and it's just really lovely." For more than five years, community transport has transported up to 20 MOW clients to the designated restaurant of the month and taken them home at the end of a lively lunch. The initiative helps to fill a void for many of their clients and MOW is excited to continue to provide many more years of Shoalhaven luncheons with happy clients. The group is always looking for new volunteers to help out. "Our success depends on volunteers, whether they be delivering meals, working in the kitchen or part of the administration team," Ms Sekel said. "Any local restaurants that would also like to help out as future sites for these luncheons are also more than welcome to reach out." More information can be found on their website https://northshoalhavenmeals.org.au/

